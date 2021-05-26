Sheffield Wednesday fighting to keep player amid Charlton, Brentford interest

Sheffield Wednesday have offered young player Charles Hagan a new contract but face a fight to try and keep him at the club with several EFL sides taking a closer look at him at the moment.

The Owls are heading into Sky Bet League One for next season and have already revealed their released and retained list, whilst some players have been offered a new contract with their current deals up in the summer.

Indeed, that is the situation that Hagan finds himself in with his deal up in the summer and, as per the Sheffield Star, the Owls have offered him a new contract as they bid to keep him.

However, according to the report, several EFL sides are also looking at him at the moment and could look to sign him on a free transfer with Charlton Athletic, Stoke City and Brentford all apparently on the hunt.

The Verdict

Hagan is a good young player and it is clear that the Owls want to try and keep him but whether that is enough to retain him remains to be seen.

Evidently, other clubs are keen and it comes to a point where he’ll need to make the decision that he thinks is best for his career.

As a young player, he needs to be looking at the track record of clubs bringing through youth players into their first team as well as what league the club is going to be in – if Brentford are in the Premier League you can’t see him playing there much initially.

Some big decisions await.

