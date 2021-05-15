Sheffield Wednesday favourite pinpoints key Dejphon Chansiri decision that contributed to club’s downfall

Carlton Palmer has criticised Sheffield Wednesday’s managerial track record after a disappointing season for the club.

The Owls suffered relegation from the Championship on the final weekend of the season, meaning that Darren Moore will be preparing his side for life in League One come the summer months.

Remarkably, Moore is the fourth person to lead the Owls over the course of the campaign.

It was Garry Monk who started the season as Sheffield Wednesday manager, before being replaced by Tony Pulis in the hotseat.

After a short spell in charge, Pulis left the club and was replaced by Neil Thompson who held the role on an interim basis until Moore was appointed in March.

While it’s impossible to say that fewer managerial changes would have made a different, ex-Owls legend Carlton Palmer didn’t hold back in his criticism of Dejphon Chansiri’s decision making.

Speaking to Football Fancast, Palmer said: “Four managers in one season, that doesn’t work in any walk of life.

“If you keep chopping and changing the person at the top, you’ve got no continuity, you’ve got nothing. That doesn’t work. I still don’t know why he sacked Garry Monk.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Dejphon Chansiri has made some dodgy decisions since entering the Sheffield Wednesday scene.

Having four managers in a campaign has to be up there.

While each decision will have been made with the best of intentions it was always clear that such uncertainty would prove to be unsettling for the squad – something that proved to be the case.

Results improved since Darren Moore took charge and hopefully they will now stick with him long-term as a consistent presence within a club who need plenty of change in the coming weeks, months and years.