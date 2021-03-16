Sheffield Wednesday favourite delivers strong message following Celtic transfer confirmation

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer has criticised the club for letting Liam Shaw run his contract down before joining Celtic.

The academy graduate, who had come through the ranks since he was a kid, has been a rare positive for the Owls in an otherwise forgettable season so far.

However, his performances have caught the eye, and it was confirmed earlier this month that Shaw had signed a pre-contract with Celtic, which entitles Wednesday to minimal compensation.

And, speaking to Football FanCast, Palmer was mystified as to why the Yorkshire outfit let this situation develop.

“I don’t understand how Sheffield Wednesday are losing another young player who’s come through the ranks. Another young player that they’ve nurtured, paid for, developed and they’re losing him to Celtic. I just don’t understand what’s going on, really.”

Shaw will finish the season with the Owls though, and the boyhood fan will be desperate to help the team stay in the Championship before he does head north of the border.

Darren Moore’s side are seven points behind 21st place in the Championship in the battle to survive.

Were each of these 20 former Birmingham City players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Matthew Upson Right Left

The verdict

Palmer’s comments here will reflect all Wednesday fans, as, like them, he is hugely frustrated at what’s gone on.

Losing Shaw for a modest fee is a real blow, and it is tougher to take when you consider all the work that has been put into developing the midfielder over the years.

But, those at the top must take responsibility, as this is the risk you take when you let a player enter the final year of their contract.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.