Sheffield Wednesday fans should love Carlos Carvalhal’s claim about Dejphon Chansiri

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has claimed that Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri “is very clever and knows exactly what he is doing”.

The Thai consortium led by Chansiri completed their takeover of Wednesday in January 2015 and Carvalhal was appointed as manager six months later.

The Portuguese coach led the Owls to the play-offs in his first two years in charge but was unable to secure promotion to the Premier League on either occasion.

In December 2017, he was sacked with his side sitting 15th in the Championship after a disappointing start to the campaign.

It appears he still feels fondly about the Chansiri, however, as he was full of praise for the Wednesday chairman when speaking to The Athletic recently.

He said: “He is a very good person and he has learned a lot.

“When I first arrived in Sheffield, he knew nothing about football and he told me that but he learned very fast.

“He is a businessman, experienced, he hears everything that the fans say and knows what people are talking about but he feels zero pressure.

“He is a human immune to pressure from outside. He decided to invest, he is very clever and he knows exactly what he is doing.”

Carvalhal concluded: “I loved to work with him, he is the chairman in my life that I have had the best connection with.”

It has been a difficult season for Chansiri as the EFL charged Wednesday with breaking their spending rules in November.

The misconduct charge against Chansiri has been dropped but others against the club remain.

The Verdict

Wednesday fans should love to hear Carvalhal waxing lyrical about their chairman.

Despite being sacked by him a few years ago, it appears the Portuguese coach has great respect for Chansiri and feels he is a very clever chairman that knows what he is doing.

It has been a difficult season for fans of the Yorkshire club, with the uncertainty over the EFL charges and the slump in form seeing their play-off hopes fade away.

Wednesday are 15th in the Championship as things stand – eight points away from the top six with nine games left of the season.