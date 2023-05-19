Sheffield Wednesday secure a 5-1 victory and a penalty shootout win to secure a place in the play-off final yesterday, overcoming Peterborough United in a remarkable fashion.

The Owls looked beaten after the first leg, with Posh's 4-0 victory giving Darren Ferguson's side real hope that they would be at Wembley later this month.

Instead, it was the hosts who managed to turn things around and book their place in the final, with the South Yorkshire outfit having a golden chance to get themselves back to the Championship at the second time of asking.

How did they manage to secure their comeback?

To give themselves the best chance of performing a miracle, they had to make a substantial dent in the deficit during the first half and this is what they were able to do, with Michael Smith's ninth-minute penalty pumping the home crowd up at Hillsborough.

Lee Gregory was then able to double their lead in the 25th minute, giving the Owls plenty of confidence going into the interval.

They had to be patient during the second half - but they managed to grab their third through Reece James just after the 70th minute and Liam Palmer's finish in stoppage time kept the Owls alive, having been seconds away from exiting the play-offs.

An own goal from Lee Gregory was the lowlight of their night - and they managed to level up the tie once again with Callum Patterson scoring in the 112th minute.

Winning 5-3 on penalties, that caused a pitch invasion with the home crowd delighted with the result.

What did Darren Moore say after the game?

It would have been understandable if Moore had been speechless after the game, especially after what he's been through in the past week.

Being abused and criticised on social media, he will be delighted to have silenced his doubters and will now be desperate to focus on their final at Wembley.

He acknowledged last night's achievement in the dressing room though, saying: "Listen, I'm absolutely just so proud of every single of you.

"We had a bit of adversity in the first game and we knew we didn't perform to our ability, but listen lads, it just goes to show you what preparation does.

"We've prepared all week, the mindset, mentality and in training and I'm going to say this to you: the belief has been there from day dot.

"And I can't commend you all enough in terms of what you just produced out there, it's just absolutely incredible and you really deserve it.

"I'm absolutely delighted, with what we've had to come through this season.

"But listen boys, we've got one more, we've got one more, okay, so enjoy tonight but we've got one more. But I'm so proud."

How have Sheffield Wednesday's supporters reacted to that video?

Some of their fans would have wanted Moore out following their humiliating first leg defeat - but the vast majority of the fanbase is now fully behind him and plenty reacted positively to this video on Twitter.

Many of those who doubted him have admirably admitted to doing so.

Understandably, there were a lot of emotional supporters as well after this speech, with his words likely to bring a tear to the eye of those who don't even support Wednesday.

Others just posted how much they admired Moore for how much of a top-class individual he is, maintaining his dignity after a very tough time over the past week or so.

Listening to the video once wasn't enough for some fans, who couldn't get enough of this emotional speech!