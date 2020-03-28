Sheffield Wednesday fans challenged to back ‘Fly the Flag’ campaign to help raise funds for charity

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

With a break from all football fixtures across the UK due to recent off-the-field events, some fans will be looking for something to do to fill the time on a Saturday afternoon.

Snack Media have come up with a campaign to raise money for the Age UK and NHS with their ‘Fly the Flag’ initiative.

Fans up and down the country have been challenged to wear their club’s colours or wave flags or scarves and uploading the photos/videos onto social media with the hashtag #FLYTHEFLAG attached on Saturday 28th March at 3pm.

Sheffield Wednesday fans are one of those being challenged, and they’ll be hoping that their side can show improvement when they do return to action.

Garry Monk’s side are currently sat 15th in the Championship table, and will know that performances simply have to improve if they’re not to fall further down the second tier standings this season.

The Owls have only won once in their last ten games, which has increased the pressure on Garry Monk heading towards the conclusion of this season.

Snack Media’s CEO Niall Coen has issued his thoughts on the ‘Fly the Flag’ campaign, and is hoping that it can raise plenty of funds for the charities, with social media likely to be flooded with supporters supporting the initiative.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for many people, so it’s important we come together and help those in need where we can.

“The NHS have done a tremendous job but it’s only going to get harder for them. It’s vital we support our health service as much as we can. Brave doctors, nurses, volunteers and more are putting themselves at risk to help those suffering and we couldn’t be more grateful, for without them this situation would be so much worse.

“Age UK are on the frontline as well, supporting the elderly through what is an extremely difficult time for them. Everyone must be looked after through this pandemic and Age UK’s work to fight Coronavirus is one we’re eager to support.

“I urge everyone to wave their flags in solidarity and donate to the charities to help them in the fight against this outbreak.”

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action on the 2nd May, when they’re due to take on relegation-threatened Middlesbrough, who have struggled for consistency in their performances for much of this year’s campaign.