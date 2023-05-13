Sheffield Wednesday were denied a penalty in last night's 4-0 loss to Peterborough United, which has proven a talking point among Owls fans.

Wednesday's promotion hopes are hanging by a thread after their heavy defeat at the Weston Homes Stadium in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final.

The good news is that Darren Moore's side will be back at Hillsborough, where they've lost just one league game all season, for the decider but it looks as though they need a miracle.

Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday

Wednesday missed some early chances and then found themselves two goals behind at the break after Cameron Dawson's mistake allowed Jack Taylor to open the scoring and Joe Ward added a second with a deflected long-range strike.

Kwame Poku scored the third early in the second half and then Jonson Clarke-Harris landed what looks like the killer blow in the final 10 minutes - heading in a fourth to further break Owls' hearts.

Sheffield Wednesday penalty claim

Things could have been different for the visitors, however, as they were denied a penalty midway through the second half.

Moore's side piled on the pressure after Peterborough's third goal and Marvin Johnson saw his effort blocked by what appeared to be Ronnie Edwards' arm.

The penalty appeals were waved away but footage that has emerged on social media shows they are right to feel aggrieved.

The controversial moment has proven a talking point among supporters.

Some are furious they didn't get the decision...

While others don't feel like it would've made a difference...