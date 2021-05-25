Sheffield Wednesday fan survey paints a far from rosy picture for Chansiri

Nearly half of a group of surveyed Sheffield Wednesday fans would like Dejphon Chansiri to sell the club, according to findings from YorkshireLive.

The Owls are heading to League One for next season after a tough campaign in the Sky Bet Championship and a lot of soul searching is being undertaken right now.

Indeed, it’s also apparent that some think it might be time for Chansiri to go with nearly half of a group of 1,337 Sheffield Wednesday fans saying they’d like him to sell the club as his next step.

The next popular option saw 26% picking hire a CEO whilst 21% would like a Director of Football to come in – only 6% picked the option of Chansiri staying but bringing in fresh investment.

The Verdict

Evidently, the Owls’ supporters feel as though a changing of the guard is needed and, failing that, new structural appointments need to be made to help the running of the club improve.

It’s been clear for a while that Chansiri has lost his way a little bit in terms of running the club and the way they’ve fallen away from challenging for the play-offs to heading into League One in recent seasons really needs to be investigated.

Those in charge need to learn from the last few seasons, and fans will not forgive them if certain lessons are not heeded.

