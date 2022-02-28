Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit urges Owls to complete deal for Jordan Storey

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin has told Football League World that Jordan Storey is a player that would like to see sign permanently for the Owls come the end of the season.

Storey signed in the January transfer window on loan and has quickly won praise for his performances in the side and for helping the Owls put together an impressive string of results.

Indeed, he looks a player that is really enjoying his football at Wednesday and it appears that Mappin is hoping that he’ll be staying around, if possible, for longer than just the final months of this campaign:

“100%,” he said when asked if he’d like Storey to remain.

“We’ve played seven games with him and won six, and lost just the one.

£The game we lost was against Rotherham and we perhaps should have won that one as well so it’s no surprise that we’ve been playing well since he has come in.

£He does a job, he’s not flamboyant or anything like that. He can head the ball, he looks controlled and composed and he can pass the ball as well.

“It all depends on what division we’re in next season but if we do get promoted I’d love to sign him on a permanent deal.”

Quiz: Are these 19 Sheffield Wednesday facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Genuine or fake: Sheffield Wednesday were founded over 140 years ago! Genuine Fake