This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

When Sheffield Wednesday travelled to face Bristol Rovers away from home last weekend, they knew the three points were all that mattered.

Any slip-ups could have been hugely detrimental to their promotion ambitions.

Thankfully for Wednesday, Darren Moore's side ran out 2-1 winners, with goals from Barry Bannan and Akin Famewo enough to render Aaron Collins' strike for the visitors nothing more than consolation.

What did Joey Barton say about Sheffield Wednesday?

Speaking after the match, though, Rovers boss Joey Barton was not impressed with Sheffield Wednesday, and aimed plenty of digs at them in his post-match press conference.

For example, Barton told BristolLive: "Look, I think Sheff Wed are third tonight and after playing against them, and I say this with the greatest respect to them, but they are not easy on the eye, are they?"

"What did they have, 180 passes or something? I know they’ve beaten us 2-1, but if you play that type of football, that ain’t going to keep you in the Championship."

Barton added: "I don’t worry about us building a team capable of challenging if that’s the benchmark. I know they’ve 12, 14, £15million budgets, the last two opponents, but the standard at this level is certainly attainable for us if we find a bit more maturity in our performance and we get a bit more consistency, which I think will come from lads accumulating minutes and experience."

"We have just got to keep building on the solid foundations of, from our perspective, a successful season. Getting in the division was key, but consolidating and staying in the division, which the lads have done with games to spare, now the lads get a taste of the top end of the division and there is absolutely nothing to fear if Derby and Sheffield Wednesday are to go by."

With the above comments from Joey Barton in mind, we asked FLW's Owls fan pundit Callum Maxted for his thoughts on what Barton had said.

Callum told FLW: "I think it's ridiculous what Joey Barton said to be honest.

"That's the way you've got to play if you want to get out of this league.

"You can't go away to teams like Bristol Rovers with the fans that they've got and play expansive football in a situation like that, so you've got to manage the situation.

"So the fact that they went two in front and held on like they did shows the resilience that you need.

"He can have his own way of playing, but that isn't going to get you out of this league, and, I also think that if we do go up, it wouldn't be like that next season, if that makes sense.

"So yeah, I think it's just a bit ridiculous to be honest."