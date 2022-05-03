Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit praises 33-year-old’s Hillsborough impact in 21/22

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday have had a successful season this year and they now look towards the play-offs after finishing the league in fourth place.

Darren Moore’s side play Sunderland in the play-offs with the first leg of the game taking place this Friday. If they are able to overcome their opponents, they will face either MK Dons or Wycombe in the final.

The Owls added to their ranks over summer and there have been a number of strong players who have had their part to play in their success this year. With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin who he would name as his side’s signing of the season.

“Signing of the season has to be Lee Gregory,” he said of the 33-year-old.

“I thought he’d score more goals than what he has done currently this season but for me, to sign the calibre of player such as Lee Gregory, obviously we’ve been missing someone that can score goals for many years.

“We’ve had Steven Fletcher recently but we haven’t had a 20-goal-a-season striker now for nearly ten years I think it is. So to have Lee Gregory, I know he’s not going to score 20 goals this season, but to have someone like him, the calibre of player and obviously he’s proven that he can score goals and, not only score goals, but create assists as well. So, for me. signing of the season has to be Lee Gregory.”

The Verdict:

Lee Gregory is a very fair choice for signing of the season this year as he has been able to provide Sheffield Wednesday with a lot.

He has been top scorer for his side this season, finding the net on 16 occasions and assisting five times. The second highest scorer having only nine goals and it shows how far out ahead Gregory has been.

There is no doubting that had Gregory not been in the side this year, the Owls would be in a worse position as they would lack his goals, which is telling about the impact he has had on the side.

As Wednesday look towards the play-offs, there is no doubt the 33-year-old will be hoping to have a further impact.