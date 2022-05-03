Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit pours praise on improving 31-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has to be a season full of all the emotions at Sheffield Wednesday during the 46-game League One campaign, with the Owls now tasked with guiding themselves through the play-offs to secure a return to the Championship.

The Yorkshire club travel to Sunderland on Friday, before hosting the Black Cats in the return fixture next Monday, with a place at Wembley at stake.

Darren Moore saw several first-teamers depart the club as a result of last season’s relegation from the second-tier, however, they did manage to welcome some talented players into the squad.

In what has been a season of shifting emotions at Hillsborough, we asked our Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin to select his choice for the Most Improved Player for the Owls during this campaign: “Most improved player for us has got to be Marvin Johnson.

“He signed and he was awful to be perfectly honest.

“We said on the podcast that he’s probably one of the worst players that we’ve got at the club, but when he slipped into that left centre-half role, again there were question marks about over what Darren Moore was doing, but he’s acquitted himself.

Quiz: Which club did Sheffield Wednesday sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Gilles De Bilde? Ajax Anderlecht Genk PSV

“Would I have him as first-choice left centre-half, definitely not, but he’s improved his game tremendously, he’s made that left wing-back role his now, plays pretty much week in week out, you know, putting in some fantastic crosses in, he can beat a man.

“Yeah, for me, Marvin Johnson hands down, the most improved player for Sheffield Wednesday this season.”

The verdict

It is no surprise to see Johnson thriving during the latter parts of the campaign, the surprising element is that he was not able to show those levels from the very start.

Yes, he has had to fill in an unfamiliar left centre-back role, which certainly hindered his early progress with the club, however, it was a surprise when he dropped down to League One level in the summer, given the quality he has.

Possessing a wand of a left foot, Johnson’s ability to create in the final third has been there for all to see in more recent months, whilst he is an excellent carrier of the ball.

Johnson’s ability to cause chaos from the flanks can be used as a real weapon during these play-off matches.