Sheffield Wednesday are on a rotten run in League One at present.

The Owls have just one win in their last eight league outings, which has been hugely detrimental to their automatic promotion chances.

EFL pundit Sam Parkin has claimed that the key reason behind their recent demise has been their poor defending.

Indeed, on ITV's EFL Highlights show, Parkin said: "They look incredibly vulnerable defensively all of a sudden, just one clean sheet in the last eight, which has coincided with the poor results."

Do Sheffield Wednesday fans agree with Sam Parkin's criticism?

With those comments in mind, we asked FLW's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted whether or not he agreed that defensive mistakes are the reason for the Owls' poor recent run.

"Yeah, just sluggish defending really," Callum explained to FLW.

"Lapses in concentration when your head is required and it's just not there at the minute.

"When we went 23 games unbeaten, the players were throwing their bodies on the line for everything, winning every ball - we haven't really seen that in the games that I've been to this season.

"It's just not going well at the minute, to be honest, but I just think they need to concentrate more, put themselves on the line and have a sense of calm.

"I've not really seen that."

Can Sheffield Wednesday still get automatic promotion?

The crazy thing is that despite their recent run of form, because they were in such a commanding position, Sheffield Wednesday could well go on to win automatic promotion still.

It will take some results going against their rivals, though.

Plymouth are top and two points clear of the Owls, for example, and have a game in hand.

As do second-placed Ipswich Town, who are currently a single point ahead of Sheffield Wednesday.

The club must be wary of Barnsley behind, too, who can go level on points with Darren Moore's side if they win their game in hand.

What is going to be the thing Wednesday must concentrate on, first and foremost, though, is getting back to winning ways themselves.

Given the form of the two sides above them, realistically, to have any shot at automatic promotion, the Owls may have to win every game.

Even if they do not, though, or went on a good run and just missed out, they would at least then be in good form and have momentum going into the play-offs.

It promises to be a very exciting end to the season, whatever happens from here.