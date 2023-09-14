Highlights Xisco Munoz has a selection dilemma regarding John Buckley's position in the starting line-up, but he may deploy him further forward based on the team's tactical system.

Lee Gregory's potential drop from the team could benefit both him and Sheffield Wednesday, as he has struggled this season and Buckley could offer more creativity.

Sheffield Wednesday face a tough test against Ipswich, but playing at home with a supportive crowd could improve their chances of a victory.

Sheffield Wednesday will look to build on a battling point in a Yorkshire Derby at Elland Road prior to the international break, as Xisco Munoz's men picked up their first point of the season against Leeds United.

Their next fixture, however, presents a totally different challenge as they face off against fellow newly-promoted side Ipswich Town, but the contrast in moods around the Owls and Tractor Boys couldn't be much different after the first five Championship games, with Kieran McKenna's side currently sitting second in the table, and could return to the summit at Hillsborough should results go for them.

With that in mind, Munoz has a selection dilemma to make regarding the likes of new loan signing John Buckley, and where he potentially fits in the current starting line-up as a result of Wednesday's stacked midfield options. The midfielder was one of 12 signings the new Wednesday boss made in the summer window, including added quality in the middle of the park, with the seasoned EFL midfielder Jeff Hendrick also joining on loan from Premier League outfit Newcastle United.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

We asked our Owls Fan Pundit Callum Maxted where he feels Buckley would slot into Munoz's eleven against Ipswich if he was to make his debut at Hillsborough.

Where would Xisco Munoz most likely deploy John Buckley?

As previously highlighted, Wednesday had an array of options who could operate in the centre of midfield even prior to Buckley's arrival on Deadline Day, with the 23-year-old adding further strength-in-depth.

However, our Wednesday fan pundit believes the Spanish head coach would look to utilise the Blackburn loanee further forward to what he and perhaps fellow supporters would anticipate, as a result of his preferred tactical system.

"I don't see him replacing someone like George Byers or Barry Bannan, as well as Josh Windass, who is a very important player to the system.

"I think Xisco will be looking at Lee Gregory's position based off the formation we play, which is a 5-2-2-1, so he would be closest to the main striker position," Callum added.

"I think his creativity will help us and give us a better chance of creating more goals this season, therefore that's the position he probably will play."

Should Lee Gregory be dropped?

Whilst Gregory has been a mainstay in the Sheffield Wednesday side since arriving from Stoke City, where he has scored 29 goals in 93 appearances, the striker has struggled so far this season alongside the majority of his teammates. Therefore, this change in personnel may prove beneficial to all parties.

Gregory's only goal this season came in the opening day defeat to Southampton.

Whilst only featuring once in Blackburn's league campaign prior to the loan switch, Buckley scored three and assisted a further two in Rovers' EFL Cup campaign, which saw them thrash Harrogate Town 8-0 in the second round.

Munoz will also be hoping the Manchester-born midfielder can replicate his creative form from two seasons ago, where he registered seven assists in 42 league games.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

As previously highlighted, Wednesday face a tough test on Saturday against Ipswich , but will fancy their chances more with the game being played at Hillsborough in front of a home crowd which will be desperate to see a performance which an atmosphere can feed off. Either way, the squad needs to start amassing victories soon before they end up chasing even more of a potential deficit.