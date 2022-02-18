Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit issues frank verdict on the Owls’ loan business this season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are currently battling it out for a League One play-off spot, with the Owls hoping to secure an immediate return to the Championship.

Waving goodbye to a few players after relegation to League One was confirmed last time out, it was a summer of rebuild at Hillsborough, with January following somewhat of a similar pattern.

As well as using the free and permanent markets, there seemed to be quite a strong emphasis on the loan market during the last couple of windows.

Addressing the loan additions that the Yorkshire club have made in summer and during the winter window, FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin has not been majorly impressed: “On the whole, to be honest, the majority of the loan signings we have made have been pretty poor.

“I think Bailey Peacock-Farrell has to be the standout player that we perhaps should need to keep. I know he has had his problems in the early part of the season, a couple of mistakes he has made, etc.

“He seems to have ironed those out, obviously we had four clean sheets on the bounce, we conceded two on Sunday but I don’t think he was at fault for either of the goals to be honest.

“If we stay in this division, I don’t think we will keep him next season, I think, in terms of a realistic target, he is probably someone that we’re not going to be able to sign.

“But certainly, out of the others, I don’t think that there has been any of them that I would like to keep going into next season.”

The verdict

It is fair to say that on the whole, the Owls’ loan recruits have been slightly underwhelming, collectively speaking.

As James quite rightly points out, Peacock-Farrell has been impressive for the most part, whilst it is fair to say that Theo Corbeanu was enjoying his time before he was recalled by Wolves and sent to MK Dons.

Peacock-Farrell was an impressive coup when the deal was agreed back in the summer, and for the most part, he has enjoyed a good season thus far.

Should League One remain the standard for next season, then it will be incredibly difficult for the Owls to keep him and it would be no surprise to see a Championship move arise.