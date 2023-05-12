Hillsborough will play a decisive role in Sheffield Wednesday's League One play-off semi-final against Peterborough United, according to Football League World's Owls fan pundit Callum Maxted.

Third-place Wednesday will face Posh, who finished sixth, over two legs for a place in the play-off final at Wembley, against either Barnsley or Bolton Wanderers, at the end of the month.

Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough United: League One play-offs

The Owls head to the Weston Homes Stadium this evening (8pm kick-off) and will then host Peterborough at Hillsborough on Thursday 17th May (8pm KO).

In the other semi-final, Bolton host Barnsley at the UniBol tomorrow afternoon (3pm KO) and the second leg will be played at Oakwell on Friday 18th May (8pm KO).

The 2023 League One play-off final will take place at Wembley on Monday 29th May (1:30pm KO).

Sheffield Wednesday Hillsborough advantage

Though they will know not to underestimate their hosts, the Owls will want to take an advantage back to Hillsborough.

The historic stadium has been something of a fortress for Darren Moore's side next term - having lost their just once in League One all season.

FLW's Wednesday fan pundit has predicted the Hillsborough advantage will be the deciding factor in the tie.

He said: "Before the Derby game, I probably would have said I'd prefer to face Peterborough but that doesn't mean that we should take it lightly because they've got possibly - and it's up for debate - the best striker in the league in Jonson Clarke-Harris. They've got some quick wide players as well as having a midfielder in Jack Taylor, who is also one of the best in the league.

"They've got players that can do us damage and we've just got to be aware of that. I think the second leg will define the tie because of the size of Hillsborough and how important a stadium it is for us to play in.

"I think it's been key all season and it will be in this tie as well."

Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough United: Previous results

Tonight's game will be the third meeting between Wednesday and Peterborough this season.

The Owls were beaten 2-0 away at the Weston Homes Stadium in August when Clarke-Harris and Taylor both scored after Reece James was sent off early on.

The two sides met again in League One at the start of March and Jaden Brown's goal on the hour was enough to give Moore's side the win at Hillsborough.