Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit explains how Darren Moore should approach play-off semi final first leg at Sunderland

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday will be optimistic about their promotion hopes heading into the League One play-offs.

The Owls have stormed their way into fourth place in the last few months and will be confident of earning a foothold in their semi final first leg at Sunderland on Friday evening.

Wednesday will be waiting on Barry Bannan’s fitness after he was forced off against Portsmouth at the weekend, with the Scotsman recently being named the club’s Player of the Season.

FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin explained how he would like Darren Moore to approach the first leg at the Stadium of Light.

Speaking to Football League World, Mappin said: “I think how I expect Darren Moore to approach it and how I would approach it might be slightly different.

“Darren Moore has done things a little bit different this season, he’s thrown a few curveballs in there and done things that we perhaps might not have necessarily done, but that’s the reason why he’s a manager and we’re just the fans.

“I just hope that we don’t go defensive on Friday, we’ve criticised him a little bit for perhaps giving the opposition a bit too much respect and I think we need to play our own game.

“Playing our own game has got us to fourth in the league, yes they’re going to pose a threat, but I don’t want us to be camped out on the edge of our 18-yard box trying not to lose, I want us to take it to them, not go mad, but just play the way that we have been playing, play the good football that we have been doing.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield Wednesday signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Lewis Gibson Burnley Manchester United Everton Liverpool

“Getting balls into the box, give Gregory the service and I’m sure he’ll be able to put the ball in the back of the net.

“Whether he does that or not, I don’t know, it’s anyone’s guess, I just hope that we don’t try and play too defensively on Friday.”