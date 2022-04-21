Sheffield Wednesday fan guide: What dates are the EFL League One play-off semi-finals and final? What time will the kick-offs be?

Sheffield Wednesday have only just dropped down to League One but they could be on their way back up to the second tier already with only a handful of games left to play.

The Owls looked like they might be set for a stay in the third tier but they have since soared towards the top six and are now sat comfortably in fourth in the League One table.

Based on the points difference between themselves and Rotherham in second too, the automatic places are not mathematically impossible yet either. It looks like they could at least be involved in a play-off battle – and a potential push for promotion – in May then.

Whilst Wednesday supporters will want to go up automatically if they can, it looks much more likely they will have to contest three other teams for that final promotion spot. With that in mind then, here is all you need to know about the play-offs.

What dates are the EFL League One play-off semi-finals and final?

The first legs will take place on Thursday 5th and Friday 6th May. As things stand, the Owls would be competing on the Friday at 7:45pm, with fourth place set to square off against fifth. That would see Wednesday face off against Plymouth at their ground first of all.

They would then have the second leg at Hillsborough on Monday, 9th May at 7:45pm (or the 8th if they shift positions).

If they do manage to make their way into the final, then that will be held on Saturday, May 21st.

What time will the kick-offs be?

Both of the semi-final legs will be played at 7:45pm, within four days of each other. If they head on to the final, that will be held at 3pm on the 21st May.