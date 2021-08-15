Sheffield Wednesday fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Owls transfer deals from over the years

Sheffield Wednesday netted twice in the last 20 minutes to secure a 2-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers yesterday, jumping The Owls up to 6th in the league.

In a season that is ultimately about promotion, Darren Moore’s side have made a good start to the campaign, with yesterday’s result following a 0-0 draw away to fellow promotion chasers Charlton Athletic.

In a bid to return to the Championship, 13 players have arrived at Hillsborough this summer.

But, we have tested your knowledge of Sheffield Wednesday incomings prior to this season.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

1 of 22 Which Premier League club did Dennis Adeniran arrive from this summer? West Ham Aston Villa Everton Arsenal