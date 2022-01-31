Sheffield Wednesday facing tussle with Barnsley as they eye late move for 21-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley are both interested in securing the services of Club Brugge midfielder Owen Otasowie on a loan deal, according to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (31/01, 14:33).

It is understood that Greek side AEK Athens are also eyeing a late move for the 21-year-old.

Otasowie has failed to make an appearance for Club Brugge during the 2021/22 campaign after sealing a move to Belgium last year following a stint at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Owls could be tempted to bolster their options in the heart of midfield after Dennis Adeniran revealed on Saturday that he is likely to miss the remainder of the season due to injury.

Before sustaining his current issue, Adenarin managed to provide four direct goal contributions in 23 appearances for Wednesday in all competitions.

Barnsley meanwhile will be aiming to bolster their squad during the closing stages of the January window in an attempt to boost their chances of avoiding relegation from the second-tier later this year.

Currently eight points adrift of safety, the Tykes will need to pick up victories on a regular basis in the coming months if they are to retain their Championship status.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield Wednesday sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Who did Sheffield Wednesday sell Julian Borner to? Hertha Berlin Wolfsburg Hannover 96 Schalke 04

The Verdict

Although Wednesday may find it beneficial to engage some late business, they ought to avoid taking a risk on Otasowie.

Whilst the midfielder did show glimpses of promise during the six games that he featured in for Wolves in the Premier League last season, it may take him a long time to get up to speed due to the fact that he has yet to play a competitive game in the current campaign.

With Wednesday looking to secure an immediate return to the Championship later this year, they need their players to make a positive impact in all of their league fixtures between now and the end of the season.

When you consider that the Owls are currently able to call upon the services of Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Otasowie may find it difficult to force his way into the club’s starting eleven if he does make the switch to Hillsborough.