Sheffield Wednesday facing further player concern as attacker update emerges

Sheffield Wednesday attacker Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is facing a spell on the sidelines through injury, a report from Yorkshire Live has revealed.

Having joined the Owls as a free agent back in November, the 29-year-old has scored two goals and provided two assists in ten appearances for the club.

Now though, it seems it could be some time before Mendez-Laing is able to add to any of those tallies again.

According to this latest update, the attacker would not have featured in the Owls’ postponed clash with Accrington Stanley on Wednesday night, had the game gone ahead.

It is thought that the attacker suffered a hamstring injury in Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat to Rotherham on Sunday, that could now keep him out of the side for up to a month.

Wednesday, who are currently eighth in the League One table, one point adrift of the play-offs, are next in action when they travel to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This feels like another big blow for Wednesday as they look to break into the top six.

The Owls are already missing a long list of key players due to injury, and with Mendez-Laing having impressed when on the pitch for the Owls, he is another who will be badly missed.

Indeed, with Lee Gregory and Tyreece John-Jules already out, this injury to Mendez-Laing means the Owls are now badly struggling for attacking options to lead the line going forward.

As a result, it would be some acheievement for Wednesday if they were to claim a play-off spot this season, amid this string of injury problems they have had to deal with.