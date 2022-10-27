Sheffield Wednesday facing double defensive setback ahead of Burton clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be without defensive duo Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe for their clash with Burton Albion on Saturday, manager Darren Moore has confirmed.

Heneghan joined Wednesday on a free transfer during the summer, following the expiration of his contract with AFC Wimbledon.

The 29-year-old has since made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Owls, but was forced with a knee problem during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Lincoln.

That issue also kept him out of Wednesday night’s meeting with Bristol Rovers that ended with the same score, and looks set to rule him out at the weekend as well.

Providing an update on Heneghan after that draw with the Gas, Moore was quoted by The Yorkshire Post as saying: “We get a report tomorrow. I don’t want to say much as it is a bit too early until we get the report.

“No, he won’t be ready for the weekend. His health is the main thing so we have to wait and see until the report comes back but certainly not for the weekend.”

Ihiekwe meanwhile, has made 18 appearances since his summer move from Rotherham, but picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Bristol Rovers.

That means he will now serve a one-match suspension during that clash with Burton at Hillsbrough, and discussing the centre back’s upcoming absence, Moore said: “I was gutted to see him get booked as that is his fifth booking so it means he misses Saturday’s game. We have got others that will have to deputise and step in.”

Following that latest draw, Wednesday will go into Saturday’s game third in the League One table, five points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Verdict

This does feel like it could be a rather significant blow for Wednesday.

Heneghan and Ihiekwe are two high quality centre backs at this level, and having either one of them absent would be a blow for the Owls.

To have two of them out though presents more problems, given it leaves them somewhat short in depth in their backline going into this clash with Burton.

However, this is exactly the sort of challenge they will have to come through if they are to be successful in a promotion push, so it will be interesting to see how they deal with this one.