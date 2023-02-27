Sheffield Wednesday facing big decision with fan favourite, here is what Darren Moore’s stance should be: Opinion

The mood in the camp at Sheffield Wednesday is very high at the moment after they made it 20 games unbeaten in League One with a 1-0 win at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Reliable performer Liam Palmer grabbed the only goal of the game with a composed finish in the opening exchanges.

The Owls have established what feels like an unassailable eight-point cushion on third-placed Ipswich Town, having played a game fewer, and therefore in many aspects they should be looking at preparing for the Championship next season.

Wednesday will have decisions to make on a number of players’ contracts in the summer and Palmer is one whose deal is set to expire.

That situation could actually be elevating the 31-year-old’s performance level as he strives to make it impossible for the board to let him go, but with their position in the league table, the Owls, without getting carried away, could open negotiations with players that they wish to keep around for next term.

Liam Palmer should definitely be one of them and the versatile defender makes a strong case to be involved in the club’s Player of the Season conversation.

The flying full back made his 381st appearance for the Owls at The Valley on Saturday, having been along for the ride from the last time the club were in League One to disappointment in the Championship play-offs and now a third tier title challenge.

That history with the club has endeared him to the supporter base over the years, and a new contract would be just rewards for his service to provide even greater levels of positivity around Hillsborough at this time.

Palmer can play anywhere across a back three, at right back and right wing back without a noticeable drop-off in performance and that ability alone should be enough to convince the board that he would be useful in the second tier next term.

Along with that, Palmer brings valuable leadership qualities to the group and has taken the armband on ten occasions this season.

Wednesday may want to leave him be for the timebeing while things are going so well on the pitch, but there should also be no jeopardy in Palmer’s performances between now and the end of the season, a new deal should already be in the bag.

Darren Moore will need players he can trust in potentially stepping up a level next season and Palmer epitomises exactly that.