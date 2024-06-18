Highlights Sheffield Wednesday faces competition from Serie A for Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday will have to see off competition from clubs in Serie A if they are to bring in Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire this summer.

The Owls are gearing up for another year in the Championship after a remarkable run under Danny Rohl that kept the side in the league.

The German inherited a club in a mess, with Wednesday cut adrift in the relegation zone when the ex-Bayern Munich coach was appointed. However, he inspired a turnaround, with the Yorkshire side confirming their safety on the final day.

Sheffield Wednesday face competition for Duncan McGuire

Since survival was secured on the final day, attention has turned to next season, with Rohl committing his future to the club as he looks to deliver on a long-term project at Hillsborough.

To do that, Wednesday will expect to be active in the market, and it has been claimed that they are interested in McGuire as they look to improve their options in the final third.

Yet, it seems they won’t have a free run at the USA international, as whilst the Athletic confirmed Wednesday are keen on the 23-year-old, they stated that clubs in Serie A are also monitoring the player.

It has been said previously that Torino were one of the clubs looking at McGuire, although it remains to be seen whether they do pursue a deal for the attacker.

Duncan McGuire is ready for the next step in his career

There has been talk about McGuire’s future for some time, as Blackburn Rovers came close to signing him in the January window before an administration error meant the deal wasn’t finalised prior to the deadline.

McGuire returned to Orlando after that, and he has continued to play a part for the side this season, but with his contract expiring in December, there is a realisation that a move could be best for all parties.

With the player thinking he was going to join Rovers, it shows he is ready for the next step in his career, and it does seem inevitable that McGuire will find a new club before the summer deadline.

Sheffield Wednesday’s summer transfer plans

It’s shaping up to be a very busy summer for Wednesday, and you would imagine that many fans are excited about the prospect of Rohl making major changes to this squad as he looks to put his own stamp on the group.

The link to McGuire is no surprise at all, as the Owls have lacked a prolific goalscorer for some time, and there will be hope that he could make a big difference if he did join, both in terms of finding the back of the net and helping his teammates.

The fact that Serie A clubs are keeping tabs on his situation shows that McGuire is highly regarded in the game, and it would be a real coup if Wednesday did win the race for his signature.

In terms of his profile, McGuire also ticks a lot of boxes for Wednesday, and it gives an insight into the type of player they will be looking at this summer.

At 23, he is a player who is not yet at his peak, and he has plenty of room for development, and that will appeal to Rohl and Wednesday as he looks to improve individuals as well as helping the team.