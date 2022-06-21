Sheffield Wednesday face European competition to secure deal with coveted transfer target

Sheffield Wednesday face further competition in their bid to secure a deal for Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks, it has emerged.

As per journalist Will Unwin, there is transfer interest in the midfielder from Turkey.

It is not clear at this stage which club or clubs are interested, or how many.

Unwin also confirmed that Wednesday had made a contract offer to the 28-year-old.

That comes as The Star reported earlier that the Owls had ramped up their pursuit of the midfielder, with Massimo Luongo’s future with the club looking increasingly in doubt.

We know from previous reports that Wednesday face a battle for Vaulks’ signature from a number of clubs in the Championship.

Queens Park Rangers, Stoke City and Luton Town have all been previously credited as eyeing a move for the midfielder this summer if he leaves Cardiff.

That exit is looking very likely at this stage, too, with the player approaching the final week on his current deal.

Vaulks has made 117 appearances for the Bluebirds across his three seasons in the Welsh capital.

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday were already facing tough competition to secure Will Vaulks, and it seems that is now even tougher.

It is unclear which Turkish club or clubs are interested, but generally with these sort of moves, come great financial rewards for the player.

Whether or not Sheffield Wednesday can compete with that remains to be seen.

It has been suggested that Vaulks is open to stepping down to League One with Wednesday, but whether or not he can resist a Championship move, or now a move abroad, only time will tell.

With just nine days until his Cardiff contract expires, everyone involved will be hoping it is not too long until a final decision is made.