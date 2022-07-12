Sheffield Wednesday face battle to keep hold of 21-y/o as Blackpool & Norwich weigh up transfer swoop

Blackpool have made a move to move to sign Fisayo Dele-Bashiru from Sheffield Wednesday, with Norwich City also monitoring the midfielder.

The 21-year-old featured in 25 games for the Owls last season as they reached the play-off semi-final and he has now entered the final year of his contract at Hillsborough.

Therefore, this could potentially be the last chance for Wednesday to get a decent fee for the player and the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (18:24) has revealed that there is Championship interest in Dele-Bashiru.

They claim that an offer has been made by the Seasiders, although it’s not specified how much they have bid, whilst they also add that there is interest from the Canaries.

It’s unclear whether Wednesday would be willing to cash in on the youngster, but his contract situation could change things.

Boss Darren Moore has enjoyed a productive summer so far as he looks to build a team that can go up this season, with Michael Ihiekwe, Will Vaulks and Michael Smith just some of the notable additions.

The verdict

Dele-Bashiru has the raw attributes to go a long way in the game, so it’s no surprise there is Championship interest in the player, particularly give his age as he has the potential to improve.

Yet, with that in mind, Wednesday won’t want to sell but the fact he has a year left on his deal means they’re in a difficult position.

So, this is one to monitor in the coming days and weeks and it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.