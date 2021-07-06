Sheffield Wednesday eyeing up transfer move for Arsenal defender

Sheffield Wednesday are considering adding Arsenal youngster Tolaji Bola to their squad as Darren Moore looks to build a League One promotion-winning team, per the Sheffield Star.

The Owls are currently under a transfer embargo due to the late filing of their 2019/20 financial accounts – whilst they’re not banned from doing all kinds of deals they are restricted to just free agents and loan players.

Everton midfielder Dennis Adeniran is already a target with Moore looking to add the 22-year-old to a star-studded midfield – at least for League One level anyway – but one area they are not so strong in is at left-back.

Wednesday have been left without a senior option in that position, but young Ryan Galvin will be looking to make his mark this season if he’s given a chance.

Moore has been looking at 21-year-old Renedi Masampu in training with a view to making a move – he is a former Chelsea youngster but most recently played for non-league Dulwich Hamlet.

However another option is 22-year-old Bola, who is contracted to Arsenal and spent part of last season in the third tier on loan at Rochdale.

There is interest from Wednesday’s side and now it remains to be seen if they will push forward with trying to seal a loan deal for the Gunners man.

The Verdict

With no senior left-backs in the squad currently, Darren Moore will be desperate to add one or two fresh faces to that area of the pitch before the start of the season.

Obviously Ryan Galvin made a couple of appearances last season but he may not be ready for regular first-team football at this stage of his career, whilst Bola has had that experience, albeit quite briefly for Rochdale.

Bola does possess that Arsenal academy pedigree though, and at the age of 22 he must see his future away from the Emirates Stadium and a loan move to Hillsborough – and to a club who will be a sleeping giant of League One – could be good for him.

It will require Wednesday to make an actual offer for him though but if Wednesday want him, you feel as though they’ll get him due to the size of the club.