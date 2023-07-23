There are just 12 days remaining until the start of the 2023-24 Championship season, but Sheffield Wednesday perhaps seem the least equipped out of anyone in preparation for that start date.

The Owls open the campaign for the second tier on August 4 when they welcome Southampton to Hillsborough, but their summer of drama following the departure of former manager Darren Moore has meant things have moved rather slow on the transfers front.

Xisco Munoz was named as Moore's replacement in the dugout for Wednesday on July, but despite nearly three weeks passing by since then it is just last season's loanee Reece James that has signed on a permanent basis - with that deal happening before the Spaniard even arrived.

There is also little in the way of speculation regarding potential incomings, but a surprise link has emerged to a player that Wednesday fans already know about.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Wednesday are in contact with former full-back Achraf Lazaar to potentially add him to their squad for the upcoming campaign.

Lazaar of course will be known to owner Dejphon Chansiri as he was signed on loan in January 2019 from Newcastle United, but he played just four times for the Owls before heading back to his parent club Newcastle United at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Now though, Wednesday are said to be keen on adding him back to their squad on a permanent basis four years later, presumably as competition at left-back for James - Boavista of Portugal though are also said to be interested.

What has Achraf Lazaar done since his first Sheffield Wednesday stint?

After he headed back to Newcastle in 2019, the Moroccan was signed by Italian second tier side Cosenza for the whole 2019-20 season, but once again he struggled for game-time with just nine appearances racked up.

Once again, Lazaar returned to the Magpies with no prospect of game-time and in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign he joined Watford ona permanent basis after his Newcastle contract was settled, but it was another spell at a club with sparse minutes as he played just five times for the Hornets in the Championship.

Lazaar signed for Portuguese top flight side Portimonense on a two-year contract in 2021, but a leg break shortly after his arrival restricted him to just four appearances in his debut year, but he departed last August and was a free agent for a number of months.

He did eventually bag a new club though in the form of Novara in the third tier of Italian football, playing seven times before departing at the end of his short-term contract.

Would Achraf Lazaar be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

This would be a pretty strange addition by the Owls should they land Lazaar.

He has had his fair share of misfortune with injuries and just not being selected by clubs over the years, but he clearly has a fair amount of talent or else Newcastle wouldn't have bought him the first place.

Xisco will more than likely play a back four with the Owls so that will mean competition is needed for Reece James, assuming that Marvin Johnson is going to be utilised further forward as he's more of a winger than a defender.

If Munoz does want cover though then there's better out there than Lazaar, but Chansiri will know him from his previous stint and perhaps this is what's driving it.