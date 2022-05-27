Sheffield Wednesday eyeing up move for 29-year-old striker

Sheffield Wednesday have added Freddie Ladapo to their list of potential striker additions this summer, according to the Sheffield Star.

The 29-year-old is a free agent after being released by Rotherham United recently – months after handing in a transfer request, signalling his intention to quit the Millers.

Ladapo, who plied his trade for the majority of his career in non-league until Crystal Palace snapped him up in 2016, had been at Rotherham for three years before his release, with Wednesday’s South Yorkshire rivals paying a club-record fee of £500,000 to Plymouth Argyle in 2019 for his services.

After scoring 34 times in 104 appearances for Paul Warne’s side, Ladapo now finds himself without a club and is free to explore his options – Wednesday potentially being one of them.

Per the Rotherham Advertiser, the Owls made a last-gasp attempt to bring him in on loan during the most recent January transfer window, but their approach was rebuffed.

Now unattached, Ladapo has re-emerged on Darren Moore’s radar as he looks to bolster his attacking options, with Saido Berahino departing and Josh Windass potentially heading out of the exit door as well, and he’s a player that Owls fans know all about, having scored twice against them in the last two seasons at Hillsborough.

The Verdict

Up-front is an area that Darren Moore will have to address this summer as right now it doesn’t look like Lee Gregory has much support

Callum Paterson can chip in with goals occasionally but if it’s a two-striker system that will be carried on with, then more additions are needed.

Ladapo is a proven League One goalscorer and also a proven promotion winner, so he would fit right in with where the Owls want to be next season.

Especially on a free transfer, Ladapo would represent extremely smart business if Wednesday can get a deal done, but there could potentially be Championship interest to rival them.