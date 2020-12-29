Sheffield Wednesday eyeing up 55-year-old as potential Pulis replacement

Sheffield Wednesday are keen to appoint Jose Morais as their new manager, according to talkSPORT.

Wednesday made the shock decision to sack Tony Pulis on Monday night, after only 45 days in charge at Hillsborough.

Pulis took charge of 10 games as Owls manager, picking up only seven points from a possible 30 and winning only once.

Late Monday night, Wednesday announced that they had terminated Pulis’ contract, with the club sitting 23rd in the Championship.

According to talkSPORT, the club are keen to hire former Barnsley manager Jose Morais as their new manager.

The 55-year-old took charge of Barnsley in February 2018, winning only three out of 15 games in charge as they were relegated to League One.

He’s since managed in Ukraine and South Korea with Karpaty Lyiv and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, winning 51 out of 85 games in charge of the latter.

Morais has also managed in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Greece and Sweden, and this would be his second spell in charge of a English side.

The Verdict

This would be a completely bizarre appointment.

I feel sorry for Pulis. He hadn’t gone in and made the impact most thought he would make, and he needed a transfer window to bring in his own players and sort things out.

To sack him and replace him with Morais – who failed to keep Barnsley up in similar circumstances two years ago – would be a very risky move.

His only experience of life in English football resulted in a relegation, so it would be natural to worry about this if you were an Owls fan.