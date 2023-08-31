Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Bournemouth's Jamal Lowe and Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick.

Lowe could be allowed to leave Bournemouth before the transfer deadline but faces competition from other clubs.

Manager Xisco Munoz is targeting Premier League players to strengthen the squad and improve their chances of survival.

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen to sign Bournemouth forward Jamal Lowe and Newcastle United midfield duo Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick.

According to The Star, Wednesday have "entered into negotiations" with the Cherries over the signing of Lowe.

Lowe arrived at the Vitality Stadium from Swansea City in August 2021 for a fee of £1.5 million and he scored seven goals and provided two assists in 36 appearances in all competitions to help his side to promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club.

However, Lowe's opportunities were limited in the top flight and he spent the second half of last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 20 appearances for the R's.

Lowe is not part of new Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola's plans and he could be allowed to leave before Friday's transfer deadline, but the Owls face significant competition for his signature, with the likes of Norwich City, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion and Hibernian all said to be keen.

The Star also claim that Wednesday have submitted official loan offers for Newcastle midfield pair Hayden and Hendrick.

Hayden was set to join newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town, but after that deal collapsed, he has emerged on the Owls' radar.

The 28-year-old made 14 appearances during an injury-disrupted loan spell at Norwich City last season and he is also attracting interest from West Brom.

Hendrick also spent last season away from St James' Park, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 46 appearances in all competitions during a temporary stint at Reading, but he was unable to prevent the Royals' relegation to League One.

Leeds United, West Brom and Aberdeen have also been credited with an interest in the Republic of Ireland international.

Wednesday are keen to bring both Hayden and Hendrick to Hillsborough, but "discussions remain ongoing at this point in time and it’s not quite a done deal yet".

What has Xisco Munoz said about Sheffield Wednesday's transfer plans?

Owls manager Xisco Munoz said he is hoping to sign "two or three or maybe more" players before the closure of the transfer window, confirming he is targeting additions from the Premier League.

"We try to sign good players," Xisco told The Star.

"I think we try to sign players from the Premier League, that is better because they give us something different. We have a chance.

"It is important we finish the work. The club are working very hard on that, very hard. We try to close the squad by giving solutions to our problems.

"We need some new players to try to reduce the process and we are working on this,” he said. “It is very easy when everybody is talking about the problem, we need to find the solutions to reduce the process for the squad we have right now.

"We are trying to sign some different players to reduce the process in our situation in the squad. We can have control of games but somehow we lose this control.

"We will try to bring in consistent performance and reduce the process, we don’t have four weeks to wait for the process. We need to reduce the time."

There could also be some outgoings from the club before the deadline, with midfielder Will Vaulks attracting interest from League One side Derby County, while Xisco revealed earlier this week that winger Marvin Johnson may be allowed to depart after falling out of favour.

Would Jamal Lowe, Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick be good signings for Sheffield Wednesday?

Lowe, Hayden and Hendrick would be excellent additions for the Owls.

After their poor start to the season which has seen them lose all four Championship games, as well as being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Mansfield Town, Wednesday are in desperate need of reinforcements before the closure of the window.

Lowe would give the Owls a different attacking dimension and add pace to the forward line, while Hayden and Hendrick would bring experience and quality to the midfield.

It will be tough for Wednesday to get the deals over the line with competition for all three players, but the trio would give the Owls' survival hopes a huge boost should they arrive at the club.