Sheffield Wednesday eyeing transfer deadline day departure

Sheffield Wednesday are keen for young midfielder Alex Hunt to go out on loan before the transfer window slams shut tonight, according to a report from Yorkshire Live.

The 20-year-old featured regularly in 2019/20 Championship run-in, playing in six of the Owls’ last nine games, but has struggled for opportunities this season and featured just four times so far.

It seems he could be on the move before tonight’s 11 pm deadline for transfers as Yorkshire Live has reported that Wednesday are pushing to secure a loan move for the midfielder.

Hunt has seen the likes of Liam Shaw and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru move ahead of him in the pecking order this season, so a temporary move away from Hillsborough may appeal to the midfielder.

The Sheffield-born player is a product of Wednesday’s academy system and made his debut the EFL Cup in 2018/19.

Hunt produced an eye-catching performance against Manchester City in the FA Cup last season, which included a post-match chat with an impressed Pep Guardiola, and after the mid-season delay became a regular fixture in the Owls side.

It seems that for the time being, however, Wednesday believe his development is better served out on loan in the second half of 2020/21.

The Verdict

This would make a huge amount of sense.

Hunt is clearly a talented player but he’s fallen down the pecking order this season, so regular football elsewhere could be the perfect thing for him.

If he can get a consistent run of games under his belt, you feel he could be well placed to come back and compete for a first team spot at Wednesday in the summer.