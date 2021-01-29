Sheffield Wednesday eyeing significant appointment aside from new manager

Sheffield Wednesday have approached David Webb about the possibility of him becoming their new Sporting Director.

Things at Hillsborough are never dull at the moment and the club remains on the hunt for a new permanent manager, though you wouldn’t rule out Neil Thompson getting the nod.

Alongside that, Erik Alonso has recently left the club after being an advisor for Dejphon Chansiri and it now appears they’re looking to bring in another significant figure in Webb.

According to Sky Sports, via the Sheffield Star, the Owls have approached and spoken to Webb about taking on the role, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll accept the opportunity.

The Verdict Sporting Directors are a modern part of football and the structure of a club and it would make sense for the Owls to bring him in. There’s evident need at Wednesday to add to the structure of their organisation at the moment and various levels and Webb has good experience in this role. He’s worked for the likes of Bournemouth, Huddersfield and Spurs and could soon add the Owls to his CV where he’ll be looking to do what he can to help them to a brighter future, if he joins of course.