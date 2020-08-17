Sheffield Wednesday eyeing points appeal

The written reasons behind Sheffield Wednesday’s 12-point deduction for next season are set to be learned and Yorkshire Live is reporting that the Owls may then look to appeal against the verdict.

The men from Hillsborough managed to avoid relegation from the Championship with the deduction deferred until next season, but it does now mean they are starting the second tier campaign in 20/21 firmly on the back foot.

Saying that, though, the Owls may seek to overturn the decision – though they do run a risk of the punishment being made even worse.

The Owls have maintained throughout this process that they are innocent, however, and so it is perhaps that conviction that is driving them to this potential move.

How fans will feel about such a decision, though, in light of the potential risks remains to be seen as it is bound to be a bit of a concern at least.

The Verdict

This doesn’t seem set to be put to bed just yet.

The Owls may well appeal the decision once the written reasons are out and what the outcome is of that is anyone’s guess.

They appear determined to clear their name, though, so let’s see if they are successful.