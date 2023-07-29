Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with Italian giants AC Milan over a potential loan deal.

The Owls reportedly want to bring Colombian goalkeeper Devis Vazquez to the club.

Vazquez joined Milan in January but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club..

Despite Sheffield Wednesday's Championship campaign getting underway in just a matter of days, there is no doubt still plenty of transfer business to be done for the Owls to fill some rather gaping holes in their squad.

Arguably, this applies none more so than to the goalkeeping position, where the Owls have Cameron Dawson as their only senior option at present.

This summer, the Owls were linked with a move for Burnley's Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Of course, that would have seen Peacock-Farrell return to Hillsborough having been on loan at the club in 2021/22.

With the Northern Irish international instead opting to join Danish side Aarhus, it was seemingly back to square one for the Owls in their goalkeeping pursuit.

It appears that may no longer be the case, though, with the club having been linked with another shot-stopper on Saturday afternoon.

What is the latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer news?

According to Sky Sports transfer centre, Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with Italian giants AC Milan over a potential deal for Colombian goalkeeper Devis Vazquez.

Sky reports that Sky Italy claim the Owls are keen on a loan deal.

Who is Devis Vazquez?

As touched upon above, Deviz Vazquez is a 25-year-old goalkeeper from Colombia currently playing for AC Milan.

We use the word 'playing' very lightly there, though, given that he is still yet to make his senior debut for the club having joined back in January.

Prior to his arrival at San Siro, Vazquez played for Club Guarani, a club in the first division of Parguay whom he made a total of 31 appearances for.

Prior to that, Vazquez was on the books at Colo,bian side Boyaca Patriotas FC, but never made a senior performance for the club.

How long does Devis Vazquez have left on his AC Milan contract?

Given that the goalkeeper only recently joined the club back in January, he still has quite some time left on his current deal in Italy.

Indeed, Vazquez is contracted to Milan until the summer of 2026 having put pen to paper on a three and a half year deal upon his arrival in Europe.

With a loan deal, length of contract, fortunately, may not be too much of a factor for Sheffield Wednesday.

How much will Devis Vazquez cost?

The same can be said about any potential transfer fee, which should also be irrelevant given it is a loan deal being discussed.

Of course, loan deals can include options or obligations to make a permanent purchase at the end of a temporary spell. However, the Sky report does not mention anything of the sort.

Would Devis Vazquez be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

On the surface of it, this seems as though it would be a good deal for Sheffield Wednesday simply in the sense that they would be getting another goalkeeper through the door, which is very much needed.

As for how good Vazquez is, given he is at AC Milan, you are inclined to suggest he must have plenty of talent.

However, given he has not played for the Italian side, and also does not have extensive experience prior to joining them, it is hard to say just how useful he will be for this Sheffield Wednesday side.