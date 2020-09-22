Sheffield Wednesday eyeing former Liverpool academy player

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly taken former Liverpool academy talent Marley Blair on trial as they assess whether the 20-year-old could have a future at the Yorkshire club.

There has been a significant amount of focus on signing players for the future this summer – with the likes of Korede Adedoyin and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru joining the club already – and it appears they’re not done yet.

According to Yorkshire Live, the Owls have taken Blair on trial and the former Liverpool player featured for the U23s in their 1-0 loss to Barnsley today.

The winger, who is thought to have worked closely with one of Wednesday’s former youth coaches Danny Cadamarteri, showed glimpses of his quality against the Tykes and it is understood that the 20-year-old will get another chance to impress when the U23s face Hull City next Monday.

Blair began his career with Huddersfield Town before joining Liverpool in 2016 but was released by the Anfield outfit in 2017.

He was subsequently picked up by Burnley but left Turf Moor in July 2019 and has been in search of a new club since.

It seems the Owls could be the side to offer him that chance should he impress them over the next week or so.

The Verdict

Wednesday fans will love to hear that efforts are ongoing from the club to sign the next generation of Owls players.

Blair clearly has something about him, having been at both Liverpool and Burnley, and a chance at Wednesday could be just what he needs to kick-start his career.

It will be interesting to see whether he can earn a deal over the next week or so.