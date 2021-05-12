Sheffield Wednesday eyeing defender deal but could face competition from Stoke City

Sheffield Wednesday are keen to sign Southampton 19-year-old David Agbontohoma after he’s impressed on trial, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls have been relegated to League One after finishing bottom of the Championship and have ramped up their preparations for life in the third tier, having confirmed their academy retained list this morning.

More departures are set to follow with a significant part of their senior squad out of contract this summer but it seems they’re also assessing who could be brought in.

Yorkshire Live has reported that Wednesday are keen on signing Agbontohoma after his successful trial at the club, with the teenager set to become a free agent this summer.

The Southampton centre-back represented the U23s in their victory against Watford last week and played against Colchester United last month.

Agbontohoma arrived at St Mary’s in 2018 after leaving Arsenal and was handed his first professional contract last summer but it is understood he is set to leave the South Coast club as a free agent this summer, with the Owls eyeing a potential move.

The Yorkshire club are still under a transfer embargo, however, which could prove an obstacle – particularly as Stoke City appear to be running the rule over him.

The defender featured for the Potters U23s against Sunderland U23s yesterday.

The Verdict

It seems Wednesday are spending no time feeling sorry for themselves and are pressing on trying to prepare for life in League One next season.

With the confirmation this morning that a number of players at youth level are set to depart, Owls fans will love to see that work is being done to bring in new talent.

Clearly, the Yorkshire club feel that the Agbontohoma is a bright prospect but it’s going to be interesting to see how strong the interest will be from elsewhere, with the defender featuring for Stoke’s U23s against Sunderland as well this month.

If there are other clubs in the running then the transfer embargo could prove a serious issue.