Sheffield Wednesday eyeing deal for 26-y/o attacker

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly looking to sign Wigan Athletic attacker Josh Windass on a permanent deal this summer after taking the 26-year-old on loan in January.

Windass made five Championship appearances for Garry Monk’s side, netting one goal, but according to Alan Nixon of The Sun, still did enough to warrant a permanent approach this summer.

With Wigan relegated to League One after entering administration, they remain desperate to ship out players in order to clear much-needed space on their wage bill – as a result, the Owls are waiting to see whether Windass will demand any fee at all.

Sheffield Wednesday will also start next season with a 12-point deduction after they were found guilty of breaking spending limits by the EFL last week, so strengthening however they can for as little as they can will be a priority this summer.

Last season saw Garry Monk’s side finish 16th, dropping down the table like a stone having been sat inside the play-offs when the action restarted in June.

The verdict

This would be a real coup for Wednesday if they can get Windass to Hillsborough for nothing.

He may have had an underwhelming season but there is no doubt that he has the potential to shine at this level, and Garry Monk will be praying he is the man to get the very best out of him.

The Owls have struggled to find adequate reinforcements in attack of late so this would go a long way to solving that headache as well.