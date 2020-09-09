Sheffield Wednesday eyeing attacker after Aston Villa exit

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly assessing ex-Aston Villa winger Colin Odutayo after he left the Premier League club earlier this summer.

The 19-year-old was released by Villa at the end of the 2019/20 campaign and it appears Hillsborough could be his next permanent destination.

According to Yorkshire Live, Wednesday are continuing to assess the teenager as they look to strengthen their development squad.

The report claims that Odutayo has spent the last week or so training with the Yorkshire club’s U23s.

After joining from Belgian side Genk in 2017, the Dutchman spent three years with Villa and featured regularly for their age group sides.

The 19-year-old is capable of playing on both flanks and proved himself both a goalscorer and a creator during his time at Villa Park.

Odutayo is not the only teenager that the Owls could be set to snap up after leaving the Premier League as it is understood that negotiations are ongoing with former Everton winger Korede Adeoyin over a permanent deal.

Wednesday have signed five players to their senior squad so far this summer, with Izzy Brown, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Elias Kachunga, Chey Dunkley, and Josh Windass all joining the Owls.

The Verdict

This doesn’t seem a potential signing that will impact Garry Monk’s side this season but Wednesday fans will surely love the energy that is going into looking to add quality to their development squads.

Things didn’t work out for Odutayo at Villa but he appears to be a talented young winger and with a bit of work could be someone that we see around the Owls first team in future seasons.

Given the number of players that left the club this summer as free agents, there is no doubt that Wednesday’s squads needed replenishing.