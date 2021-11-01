Sheffield Wednesday eyeing approach for former Championship attacker

Sheffield Wednesday are desperate to try and mount a promotion bid this season and with the Owls sat in eighth place and five points off the top six, they could be about to try and bolster their squad to help get them into those play-off spots, with The Star reporting that they could try and sign Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Wednesday have a number of experienced Championship talents currently at their disposal, with Lee Gregory formerly of Stoke and Millwall leading the line with five goals this year and aided in attack by Callum Paterson, who spent three years with Cardiff.

In midfield, they also boast Massimo Luongo who spent time at QPR and Barry Bannan who has been a force to be reckoned with in the second tier throughout his time with the Owls when they were back in the Championship. Now, they could be about to add yet another experienced talent to their ranks in Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

The 29-year-old featured in nearly 100 games for Cardiff and bagged plenty along the way before being released by the Bluebirds in the summer of 2020. He managed to find a new home in Middlesbrough at the beginning of the year but his stay with Neil Warnock’s side lasted just six months and nine games before he was let go again.

He has since been on the hunt for a new club and The Star is reporting that Sheffield Wednesday are contemplating a move for the player.

The attacker has also been tailed by some Championship outfits but the Owls remain keen to do business and could consider signing him at any point, with Mendez-Laing not currently restricted by any transfer window due to the fact he currently has no club.

Wednesday then could soon add to their options up front – and if they bring him in, it could be one step closer to a promotion bid.

The Verdict

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is an experienced talent and has proven that he can cut it in the Championship. His goal returns may not look like much but he has certainly petrified opposition defenders on his good days and that was a league higher – in the third tier, he could be a force to be reckoned with.

The 29-year-old then might be able to get more gametime under his belt soon. There will be questions raised about his fitness due to the lack of a club and playing time but if Darren Moore does sign him, then he could certainly get him firing again.