Sheffield Wednesday are looking to complete a deal to sign Southampton midfielder Shea Charles before the window shuts next week.

According to The Star, the Owls are keen to bring the Northern Irishman to the club before next Friday’s deadline.

Charles signed for the Saints from Manchester City last summer in a deal worth £10.5 million, according to The Athletic.

The 20-year-old featured 32 times in the Championship for Russell Martin’s side as they clinched promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs (all stats from Fbref).

But a move away from St. Mary’s could now be on the cards, with Sheffield Wednesday a possible next destination.

Shea Charles - Southampton league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 32 (15) 0

Sheffield Wednesday eye Southampton agreement

It is understood that Sheffield Wednesday are interested in bringing Charles to the club before the 30 August transfer deadline.

Given the size of the fee involved in signing the midfielder last summer, it is believed that only a loan move would be realistic for the Championship side.

Danny Rohl is keen to find ways to improve his first team squad before the market closes, and has now identified the youngster as a potential option.

Charles’ younger brother, Pierce, is currently at Sheffield Wednesday, which is seen as giving them an advantage in the race to his signature.

However, it is unclear if a deal can be finalised before the market closes next week, with no agreement between the two clubs yet in place.

Charles did not feature in the team’s opening game of the new Premier League season, and it remains uncertain how important of a role he will have in Martin’s side over the next 12 months.

This uncertainty could help convince the Saints to allow a loan move to the Championship, where he could earn more regular playing time.

Sheffield Wednesday have already made 10 signings this summer, but have set their sights on further additions over the next week.

Sheffield Wednesday’s start to the Championship season

Sheffield Wednesday have earned three points from a possible six from their opening two games of the new campaign.

A 4-0 loss to Sunderland last weekend will have been a wake-up call for Rohl’s team, after a positive opening day victory over Plymouth Argyle by the same scoreline.

The Owls have signed players like Olaf Kobacki, Yan Valery, Max Lowe and Nathaniel Chalobah in a bid to improve Rohl’s side.

Next up for the Yorkshire outfit is a home game against rivals Leeds United on Friday evening in an 8pm kick-off.

Shea Charles could be a smart signing for Sheffield Wednesday

Charles is a Northern Ireland international, and knows what it takes to compete at the top level of the Championship.

At 20, he is still young and can further improve his game but he needs regular game time to do that.

A loan move to Hillsborough could be mutually beneficial for all parties, as it should also improve Rohl’s midfield options for the upcoming campaign.

Time is running out to complete a deal, but this could be a very promising move for Sheffield Wednesday if they can get it over the line before next Friday evening.