Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing a permanent move for Jordan Storey, according to Yorkshire Live.

The defender spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan with the Owls, where he earned a positive reputation among the club’s hierarchy.

Darren Moore is keen to bring the 25-year-old back to Hillsborough for next season following his impressive performances with the team previously.

How did Jordan Storey fare at Preston North End last season?

The defender signed on loan in the January transfer window of 2022 and went on to feature 19 times in the league for Moore’s side.

Storey played a key role in the team earning a fourth place finish in League One that culminated in a play-off defeat to Sunderland.

After returning to Deepdale, Storey went on to become a key part of Ryan Lowe’s first team squad.

The centre back featured 44 times in the Championship, helping the Lilywhites in their bid for a play-off place.

Preston fell just short, finishing 12th in the table and just six points adrift of the top six.

Why are Sheffield Wednesday interested in Jordan Storey?

The defender’s performances caught Moore’s eye during his time in Yorkshire, and it came as no surprise to those at the club that he solidified himself as a key part of the Preston team.

However, with promotion to the second tier now secured, Wednesday are hoping they can lure Storey back to Hillsborough for next season.

The player still has two-years remaining on his current deal at Preston, but cash is expected to be available to Moore in order to secure key targets this summer.

Wednesday are in need of strengthening after a number of player departures going into next season.

It remains to be seen whether Preston would sanction a sale, or what price it may cost the Owls in order to entice them into an agreement, but Storey has certainly emerged as someone the club is keeping a keen eye on this transfer window.

Would Jordan Storey be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Wednesday will likely be focusing on the loan and free agents market for most of their signings this summer.

But if cash is going to be made available to make permanent signings, then Moore will need to be very picky on who he targets.

Storey would be a very solid signing in that regard.

The defender knows the club, knows the manager and has gained excellent Championship experience last season with Preston, which would make him an ideal fit for Moore’s squad.