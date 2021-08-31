Sheffield Wednesday eye Deadline Day swoop for ex-Stoke City striker

Sheffield Wednesday are said to have emerged as contenders to sign Saido Berahino, as per Belgian journalist Sascha Tavolieri on Twitter.

Berahino originally departed Stoke City in order to link up with Belgian side SV Zulte Waregem and could now be set for a sensational return to English shores with the Owls as they aim to get a deal done on deadline day.

The 28-year-old spent last season out on loan with another Belgian club in the form of RSC Charleroi but only found the net twice over the course of the previous campaign.

A Burundi international, Berahino originally burst onto the scene with West Bromwich Albion, before a combination of transfer speculation coupled with off the field issues resulted in the player eventually moving to Stoke.

The striker is now seemingly on the verge of a return to English football, with Darren Moore sure to have been all to aware of the player’s talents during his time at West Brom earlier in his coaching career.

The Verdict

This could be either a genius move by Wednesday or a disaster as Berahino is nowhere near the player that he used to be when he first broke onto the scene at Premier League level.

His career has gone downhill since then but clearly Moore has seen enough in the striker to feel that he could get the best out of him in League One.

He would almost certainly play back up for the likes of Lee Gregory at Hillsborough but he could well be a smart option to bring of the bench to provide a match winning moment.

If Moore can get the best out of him this season, this could be prove to be a deadline day masterstroke from the former West Brom boss as he looks to link up with a player that he is sure to know well from his time at the Hawthorns.