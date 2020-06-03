Sheffield Wednesday extend 27-year-old’s Hillsborough stay

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly extended midfielder Joey Pelupessy’s stay at Hillsborough, triggering a contract extension to keep him at the club until at least next summer.

It looks set to be a summer of change for the Owls, who have a high number of players with contracts set to expire at the end of the month.

The need for a clear-out at the club has been highlighted by manager Garry Monk and the fans this term and it seems it could happen in the upcoming window.

One player that it appears will not be leaving the club is Pelupessy, as a report from the Sheffield Star has revealed that the Owls have triggered a one-year extension in the Dutch midfielder’s contract.

The 27-year-old’s deal was set to expire at the end of the month but his agent, Revien Kanhai, told the Sheffield Star that the extension had been triggered.

He said: “Sheffield Wednesday made it clear that they see value in Joey, and they had until the third Saturday of May to exercise the one-year option in his deal, and they did that. He’s pleased to be staying at the club.”

Pelupessy arrived at Hillsborough in January 2018, joining from Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo, and has gone on to feature 71 times for the Owls.

The Dutchman has been restricted to a bit-part role this season, making just 17 appearances so far.

It’s been a tough season for Wednesday, who were battling for a top-six place in December but have won just two of their last 14 league games and now sit 15th.

The Verdict

This is an interesting development ahead of what looks to be a very intriguing summer for the Owls.

The 27-year-old has been a useful squad player during his time at Hillsborough but his contributions have been fairly minimal this season.

It will be very interesting to see whether the contract extension will mean more opportunities for Pelupessy moving forward or if Monk only sees him as a bit-part player.