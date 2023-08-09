Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are expected to sign Momo Diaby on loan from Portimonense, a midfielder who has spent his career in Portugal.

The signing of Diaby would provide the team with more steel and strength in midfield, complementing their technical players.

The transfer would be a low-risk move for Sheffield Wednesday, allowing them to assess Diaby before potentially offering him a permanent contract.

Sheffield Wednesday are expected to complete the signing of Momo Diaby from Portimonense on an initial loan deal.

Who is Momo Diaby?

The 26-year-old is a name that most fans won’t recognise, as he has spent his entire professional career in Portugal.

The past five years have been in the top-flight, initially with Pacos Ferreira, before Diaby joined Portimonense in the summer window last year.

A powerful midfielder, standing at 6’6”, Diaby made 25 appearances as the team finished one place above the relegation zone.

However, Diaby was by no means a regular in the XI, with several outings from the bench, and it appears he could be on the move after just 12 months with Portimonense.

Sheffield Wednesday keen on signing Momo Diaby

That’s because Portuguese media outlet Record, as quoted by Sport Witness, has revealed that the Owls are looking to sign Diaby, and they suggest there is an expectation that a deal will be reached ahead of the deadline, which is on September 1.

The report indicates that an initial loan deal will be sorted, with Wednesday having the option to bring the player in on a permanent basis.

Do Sheffield Wednesday need a new midfielder?

Most fans would want several areas of the squad improved ahead of the deadline, and bringing in a solid, strong midfielder would appear to be a good bit of business.

With Barry Bannan and George Byers in the squad, Wednesday have quality technical players, but they could do with more steel and strength, which Diaby would provide.

From the financial perspective, it’s a very low-risk move as well, if they do get him on loan. This will allow them to assess Diaby over the season, and the player will obviously be playing for a long-term contract, so it could turn out to be some shrewd business.

How much will Momo Diaby cost?

It’s not mentioned how much Wednesday would pay to sign Diaby on a permanent basis, although it’s hard to imagine it would be a substantial sum.

Diaby is not a key player at Portimonense, and he has two years left on his contract with the club, which would obviously be one year when the loan has finished. Therefore, they won’t be in a position to demand a massive sum, whilst the Owls aren’t going to be splashing big money this summer.

So, he certainly falls into the profile of a player that Wednesday will be able to sign, and it seems this is one that could get over the line.

Sheffield Wednesday summer transfer plans

It’s been a hectic window so far for the Owls, with Xisco Munoz inheriting a squad that many thought needed improving following promotion to the second tier.

But, as explained, they aren’t in a position to spend huge sums in this window, and Munoz will be looking to bring in different players across the coming weeks.

Wednesday, who beat Stockport on penalties in the League Cup last night, are back in action against Hull City away from home this weekend.