Sheffield Wednesday expected to finalise deal for attacker

Sheffield Wednesday are likely to sign Korede Adedoyin after the promising attacker impressed whilst training with the Owls.

There has been major changes at Hillsborough over the summer as Garry Monk looks to build a squad that is capable of staying in the Championship, with Wednesday starting the season with a 12 point deduction.

Given the FFP issues that have impacted the club over recent years, the Owls chief has been tasked with lowering the average age of the squad and several big earners were moved on in the summer.

And, the recruitment team have been on the lookout for talented youngsters to come in, with Adedoyin expected to sign.

That’s after the Sheffield Star revealed Wednesday have agreed terms with the 19-year-old on a two-year deal and an announcement is expected in the coming days.

Adedoyin had come through the ranks at Everton before leaving in the summer and he has been with the Yorkshire outfit during the summer as he searches for his next club.

It remains to be seen whether the forward player will start with Sheffield Wednesday’s U23 team or with Monk’s senior squad.

The verdict

This looks as though it could be a smart bit of business from the Owls as Adedoyin is a bright prospect and has the potential to make an impact at Championship level.

Of course, he is by no means the finished product right now and he may take time to get up to speed with Monk’s demands and adapting to a new style.

However, on a free, it’s a low-risk move that could turn out to be a shrewd signing in the years to come.

