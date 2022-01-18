Sheffield Wednesday expected to finalise agreement with 21-y/o defender

Sheffield Wednesday are confident that talented defender Ciaran Brennan will commit his long-term future to the club by signing a new deal in the coming weeks.

The 21-year-old is highly-rated at Hillsborough but he has had to be patient to get a chance in the first-team, although Darren Moore did recall the centre-back earlier this season and he has made six appearances in League One after the Owls injury issues at the back.

Generally, Brennan has impressed but there are some doubts about his future as his current contract expires in the summer.

Pleasingly for Wednesday fans though, the Sheffield Star are reporting that a new deal is close and they confirm that it could be signed by the end of the month after positive talks between the player and the club.

The Yorkshire side have been frustrated in the past after losing a few of their better young players, with Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide both joining Celtic after running down their deals with Wednesday, so this would be a big boost for the club.

The verdict

It’s crucial that Wednesday keep hold of their talented youngsters and Brennan certainly falls into that category.

He has shown his quality in the past month or so after he was given an opportunity by Moore and whilst he may not be in the XI when injured players return to fitness, it’s clear he could be a very good player in the future.

So, this is a real positive for the Owls and fans will be hoping that an announcement does come soon.

