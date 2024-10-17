Sheffield Wednesday looked to have pulled off a promising piece of transfer business in the summer transfer window, with the signing of Ike Ugbo.

The striker had spent the second half of the last season on-loan with the Owls, during which time he scored seven goals and provided one assist in 18 Championship appearances.

That proved vital in helping the club to avoid relegation to League One, so it was no surprise to see them move to bring Ugbo back to Hillsborough ahead of this season.

Back in August, it was confirmed that Sheffield Wednesday had re-signed the 26-year-old on a permanent deal from French side Troyes, in a deal reported to be worth £2.5million.

Since making that move though, things have not worked out quite as well for Ugbo, as they did in his first spell in Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday waiting for Ike Ugbo to rediscover top form

Having returned to Yorkshire in the summer, it has been a frustrating start to the Championship campaign for the 26-year-old.

So far, Ugbo has featured in eight league games for Danny Rohl's side this season, starting four of them.

In that time though, the striker is still yet to score or provide an assist, the only time he has found the net this season was in a 5-1 thrashing of League Two side Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.

Indeed, he has often struggled to get involved in games at all, during the times when he has been on the pitch.

Ike Ugbo 2024/25 Championship stats for Sheffield Wednesday - from SofaScore Appearances 8 Goals 0 Expected Goals 0.24 Shots per Game 0.3 Shots on Target per Game 0.1 Assists 0 Pass Success Rate 84% Duel Success Rate 12% As of 17th October 2024

Given the price they paid for him, that is an underwhelming return for a striker, especially when the club are looking to avoid being dragged into another relegation battle.

As a result, Ugbo has come in for some criticism from certain sections of the Sheffield Wednesday fanbase, for his recent performances.

However, there is an argument that the response to that from within the club, is something that should at least give supporters reason to be optimistic.

Danny Rohl still backing Ike Ugbo

Despite that slow start to the campaign and the scrutiny he is receiving from elsewhere, Ugbo still has the backing of his manager.

Speaking earlier this week, Rohl praised the striker for some "outstanding" performances which he felt played an "important" point in his side taking four points from their last two matches.

He did however, also admit that his side are not doing everything right in attack at this moment in time, all of which should be a good sign when it comes to the situation with Ugbo.

The fact that the Sheffield Wednesday manager is aware there are thngs that need to be improved in an attacking sense means that is something he will surely be keen to address.

There is therefore a good chance that he will be working on things that Ugbo and his other attacking players can improve, to make more of an impact in the weeks to come.

Given the form the 26-year-old produced under Rohl last season, the German also looks to be a manager who knows how to get the best out of him.

It may consequently not be a surprise if the Sheffield Wednesday boss is successful in turning Ugbo's form around in the coming weeks and months.

Indeed, it is also a good sign that Rohl is not singling out the striker for his struggles in front of goal here, crediting him where appropriate, and pointing out the all-round improvements that are needed.

Such comments should maintain the morale and confidence of Ugbo in what is a tough period he is going through, giving him further motivation to work towards bettering his own game.

This therefore, ought to put the Owls in a better position to benefit from the striker's talents on the pitch, and get a return on their investment in him from a financial perspective too.

With that in mind, while it has been a frustrating start to life back at Hillsborough for Ugbo, there is still reason for Sheffield Wednesday to be excited by their big summer signing.