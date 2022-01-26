Accrington Stanley News
Sheffield Wednesday enter transfer negotiations with League One rivals
Sheffield Wednesday are in transfer negotiations with fellow third tier side Accrington Stanley over young striker Korede Adedoyin, according to the Sheffield Star.
The 21-year-old Nigerian has been at the Owls for over a year, having signed in the summer of 2020 following a trial at the club.
That came following his release from Premier League outfit Everton with his only experience of senior football being a cup appearance for Scottish side Hamilton Academical during a loan spell.
Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever played in the Premier League?
Adedoyin, a forward who can play out wide or through the middle, has barely had a chance in Wednesday’s senior side with just three appearances to his name this season – all of those coming in the EFL Trophy when Darren Moore has chosen experimental sides.
He could be set to now get a chance at the Wham Stadium though with Stanley interested in a move for his services, and it could potentially be on a permanent deal.
With his contract set to expire in the summer, Adedoyin could move on for good in search of more minutes, with Accrington looking to fill a void left by Dion Charles who moved to Bolton Wanderers earlier this month.
The Verdict
This would be a pretty good move for Adedoyin all things considered.
With the amount of options Moore has to choose from in the final third it’s difficult to see him ever getting a chance at Hillsborough.
If he was to get his chance he would have already had it by now – perhaps he hasn’t shown enough in training to warrant a call-up to the matchday squad.
Accrington do give younger players a chance though so if he can secure a permanent switch to the Lancashire side then Adedoyin’s career could potentially get back on track.