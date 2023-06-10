Sheffield Wednesday have engaged in talks with Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene regarding a potential move to Hillsborough this summer, according to the Sheffield Star.

The Owls signed Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith on the expiration of their contracts at the Millers last year - and they could be set to seal another free transfer this summer with Ogbene's deal coming to an end this summer.

Darren Moore's side's position at the negotiating table this summer will be strengthened by their promotion to the Championship, with the Irishman unlikely to have been interested in a move down to League One after thriving in the second tier last term.

How did Chiedozie Ogbene get on last season?

Ogbene recorded nine goals and four assists in 42 competitive appearances during the 2022/23 campaign, not a shabby total considering he had to adapt from life in the third tier.

And if he continues on his current path, you could definitely see him getting into double figures next season quite comfortably in terms of goals, making him a real asset for any side in the second tier.

What is Sheffield Wednesday's situation in the forward department?

Callum Patterson has recently signed a new deal to end uncertainty about his future - and he looks set to join the likes of Smith, Mallik Wilks, Lee Gregory and Josh Windass in attack next season.

Wilks can operate out wide and Windass can play as a number 10 - but they are still striker options and could compete with Ogbene for a starting spot up front if Moore signs him and decides to play him in that role.

The Rotherham man can operate out wide though and following the departure of Jack Hunt, he could be an excellent option at wing-back.

Which other clubs should be in the race for Chiedozie Ogbene?

Middlesbrough were previously linked with him and that's no surprise considering the Teesside outfit made a move for Dan Barlaser during the January transfer window.

With Aaron Ramsey leaving the club following the end of his loan stay at the Riverside, Ogbene could be a good wide option to have.

Boro also have to bear Cameron Archer's departure in mind. They aren't guaranteed to secure a replacement who will score at the rate he did, so having a player like Ogbene who can contribute in the final third without needing to play as a striker will be useful.

Swansea City are another side to have been linked with him and with Michael Obafemi on his way out of the Swansea.com Stadium, they could do a lot worse than offer the Irishman a deal.

On a free transfer, he's certainly someone who can be brought in within their budget, with the fact he's a free agent perhaps giving them the license to spend quite a bit on his wages.